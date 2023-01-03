Vivian Huff, 76, of Osseo and formerly of Augusta, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 30, 2022, at home in the care of her family and Mayo Home Hospice.
Vivian Patricia Huff, daughter of H. David and Lillian (Jaenke) Hudson was born Jan. 16, 1946, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. She was raised with her 6 siblings in Ludington, where she was baptized and became a life long confirmed member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She attended White and Oak Ridge Country School and graduated from Augusta High School in 1965.
Vivian was united in marriage to Arnold Lee Huff on Aug. 20, 1966, at St. James Lutheran Church in Fall Creek. The couple lived in the Woodland Valley Road area of Ludington Township, until moving into the city of Augusta after Arnold had suffered a heart attack and they retired from farming. Later they moved to their home and machinery business on highway 10 between Fairchild and Osseo in Cleveland Township of Jackson County. In 2018 they moved into the city of Osseo.
For over 40 years Vivian worked in the meat department in various grocery stores. She had worked at both Randall’s North and South in Eau Claire, Joe’s Super Value/Schmitz’s Super Value in Chippewa Falls, Ron’s Castle and Gordy’s both in Eau Claire and Gordy’s in Osseo.
She was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she served as treasurer for its ladies society, and for several years took care of the church lawn as well as mowing the church cemetery. After moving to Jackson County she mowed at both the Town of Cleveland Cemetery and the North Branch Cemetery, as well as the grounds around the Cleveland Town Shop.
Over the years the Huffs held various auctions, starting with selling cattle and then machinery. During these auctions Vivian served her famous chili and many people often came to the auction just for the chili.
Vivian rarely had an idle moment due to her vast array of interests. She always had a large garden, raising and canning the vegetable and berries she raised, in addition to her beautiful flower gardens. She especially enjoyed giving away as presents to family and friends the different items she made, such as her painted saw blades and plagues, knitted items and quilts.
She is survived by Arnold, her husband of 56 years; 3 sons, Arnold II and Sandy Huff of Hixton, Scott and Anitra Huff of Ketchikan, Alaska, Curtis and Tara Huff of Eau Claire; 6 grandchildren, Jarrett and Samantha Huff, Kyra and Clayton Huff, Reegan and Jett Huff; brother, Gary (Debbie) Hudson of Fall Creek; 4 sisters, Dorothy (Duane) Dehnke of Eau Claire, Karen (Jeff) Stensen of Augusta, Joan (Dan) Boyea of Cadott, Marlene (Kelly) Tessmer of Eau Claire; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Vivian was preceded in death by her father in 1995, her mother and brother Donald Hudson both in 2011.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, rural Fall Creek with burial in the church cemetery.