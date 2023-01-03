Vivian Huff, 76, of Osseo and formerly of Augusta, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 30, 2022, at home in the care of her family and Mayo Home Hospice.

Vivian Patricia Huff, daughter of H. David and Lillian (Jaenke) Hudson was born Jan. 16, 1946, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. She was raised with her 6 siblings in Ludington, where she was baptized and became a life long confirmed member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She attended White and Oak Ridge Country School and graduated from Augusta High School in 1965.

