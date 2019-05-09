W.D. Hines joined his beloved wife, Doris on May 8, 2019.
…And think of him as living
in the hearts of those he touched…
For nothing loved is ever lost,
and he was loved so much…
A loving husband and an amazing dad. W.D. loved his God, his wife, and his family.
He loved babies and making people happy. He was a good man and will be missed
By everyone who knew him.
Special thanks to Mayo Hospice. Their support and services were amazing.
And to our earth angels at Wissota Place Senior Living who loved and supported
Our dad and us throughout this painful journey. We will never forget your kindness.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com