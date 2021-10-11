Wade Alan Robinson of Mondovi, Wisconsin passed away at the age of 53 on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
He was born August 28, 1968 in Mondovi, Wisconsin where he spent most of his years. Wade was survived by his mother, Linda Robinson of Osseo, Wisconsin; sister, Kristi & Jamal Jamerson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; brother, Richard & Sarah Robinson of Osseo, Wisconsin; sister, Dari Robinson of Osseo, Wisconsin; and sons, Gregory & Nichole Robinson, Douglas and granddaughter Anibelle Lynn Baul and Preston Robinson of Osseo, Wisconsin.
He enjoyed his nieces, Courtenay Robinson, Kayla and Bella Robinson, Ashley, Michelle, Dominic, JJ Sandoval Robinson, Mina, Desmond Robinson, Zabina Robinson, Dazsa Robinson and Zula Jamerson; and nephews, Dalton, Cara Clark, Nashoba Clark, Rome Clark and Lee Robinson.
Wade also loved time with his grandchildren, Cheyenne Robinson, Loki A lan Robinson and Owen George Robinson.
Wade was proceeded in death by his father, Jack David Robinson; brother, Jory Wayne Robinson; grandparents, Edwin, Grace Ottum and David and Ilene Robinson; along with several aunts and uncles.
Wade had a big heart for many of his friends. He loved to help them whenever he could. He loved spending time with his dear friend, Amanda Whaley, and also his brother, Rick. He loved his dog Nut Nut like a child. He loved to fish, work on cars and go to tractor pulls. He will be remembered by many people that knew him.