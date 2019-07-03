Waldemar Theodore Ager, longtime Chetek resident, died early Tuesday morning, June 25th, 2019, at Dove Health Care West in Eau Claire, with his family at his side.
Wally, as he was known, was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on August 23rd, 1933, to Eyvind B. Ager and the former Inga L. Pederson. He spent his early years in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, attending Memorial High School. Wally married Charlotte Yakesh of Bloomer, in 1953. During their earliest married years, Wally served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army’s Dixie Division, and was also an Atomic Veteran. Together, Wally and Charlotte raised four children and operated several successful businesses, including Tall Timber Cottages resort on Lake Chetek, from 1968 through the 1980s. Wally was a man of many talents and skills, ranging from carpentry to aviation. He was a gregarious man, well respected and loved—not least of all for his sense of humor and skillful storytelling.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte, of Bloomer; three daughters, Nancy L. Ager of Trinidad, California, Susan (Thomas) Avery and Lizbeth (Thomas) Nicolaides, both of Chetek; daughter-in-law Gloria (Roger) Ager, Chippewa Falls; one sister, Borgny Ager of Chippewa Falls, one brother, Frederik (Mariann) Ager of Texas; five grandchildren: William (Marti) Ager, Joaquin Ager, Jacob (Jamie) Avery, Andrea (Allen) Worthey, and Theodor Persson; six great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Wally was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Roger Ager, his son-in-law, Thomas Avery, his elder brother, Roald A. Ager, and a nephew, Lauren A. Ager.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, with visitation one hour prior, at Chetek Lutheran Church in Chetek, with Pastor Guy Redfield officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorials in Wally’s name to the Waldemar Ager Association (www.agerhouse.org). The Ager family sends special thanks to the staff at Dove and St. Joseph’s Hospice.