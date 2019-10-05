Wallace Barrett

Wallace J. Barrett, age 86, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away September 26 at Oakwood Villa in Altoona. Born May 1, 1933 to Frank and Emma (Rosapal) Barrett in Eau Claire, Wallace grew up in Shawtown. As a teenager, Wallace worked with his father Frank in the Shawtown Greenhouse and delivering plants in the Eau Claire area.
Upon graduation from high school, Wallace proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Signal Corps of the 4th Infantry Regiment during the Korean War beginning May 6, 1953 and moved to the Reserves in 1955. He received a National Defense Service Medal during his enlistment. He was honorably discharged May 15, 1961.
Wallace married Gladys H. Sax in Golden Valley Village, Minneapolis, Minn. in 1955. After marriage, they moved to Eau Claire and raised their family.
As an adult, Wallace drove truck over 35 years as a Teamster Union member with no accidents or citations. Prior to complete retirement, he worked as a custodian for the Eau Claire School District and the Salvation Army.
Wallace was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America for over ten years. As Boy Scout Leader of Troop 124, he provided leadership to many young men in the Shawtown area. Under Wallaces’ leadership, in 1971, the Troop 124 Honor Guard received 1st place in the VFW Loyalty Day Parade.
Wallace testified before Congress regarding the Plant Notification Act or Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification Act of 1988. This law provides employees with federal protection requiring 60 days’ notice prior to business closure. He was very proud to meet legislators and tell his job loss stories.
Wallace lived a full life leaving holes in the hearts of many people including his children: Bonni J. (Steve) Falkner of Elk Mound, WI, Benjamin J. (Shirley) Barrett of Trego, WI, Bryan J. (Holly) Barrett of Lincoln, NE, Bradley J. (Cari) Barrett of Waukesha, WI, Broderick J. (Rachel) Barrett of Eau Claire, WI and Brent J. (Cindy) Barrett of Waukesha, WI; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Wallace was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys H. (Sax) Barrett; parents, Emma Rosypal and Frank Barrett; stepmother, Edith “Dolly” Barrett; brother, Eugene (Donna) Barrett; and his grandson, Austin J. (Broderick and Rachel) Barrett.
Interment will be a private service at the Northwestern Wisconsin Veteran Cemetery in Spooner.
A celebration of life will be held October 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Union Town Hall, 1506 N Town Hall Rd, Eau Claire. Friends and neighbors are welcome to share stories.
Cherish and love one another today for tomorrow may never come. Wally will be missed by many people.
