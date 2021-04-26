Wallace “Wally” E. Bruns, age 90, of Eau Claire, WI passed away April 1, 2021 at Oak Gardens Place in Altoona.
Wally was born on March 21, 1931 in New Ulm, Minnesota to Arthur and Anna (Havemeier) Bruns the third son of six boys. Wally attended elementary Schools starting at rural Courtland, MN then a year at rural Le Sueur, MN, and then St. Peter, MN. In 1940, the family moved to St. Peter, where Wally graduated from St. Peter High School in 1949.
Wally enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard in January of 1950 and then went to active duty on December 26, 1950 when the Minnesota 47th Infantry Division was activated in January of 1951. During the Korean War, Wally was stationed at Ft. Rucker, Alabama. Wally was honorably discharged from active service as a Motor Sergeant in October of 1952. He stayed in the National Guard and became the Battalion Motor SGT as a Sergeant First Class. In 1957, he was a member of the first class of the Minnesota Military Academy and graduated in 1958 as a 2nd LT.
Wally was united in marriage to Joan Daphne Riple. To this union, they had three children; Deanna, James and Wanda. He spent all his working years in the electrical supply business. First at H & C Electric Supply Company in Mankato, MN and then he joined Viking Electric Supply in May of 1969. He was the store manager of Viking’s first branch. He became a V.P. and served on the board of directors. He retired from Viking in March of 1994.
Wally enjoyed most sports such as hunting deer, elk, pheasants, and moose. He made many trips to Canada as well as many other states. Highlights of his hunting trips include harvesting a brown bear and wolf in Alaska with his son Jim. Wally especially enjoyed playing golf and cards with his friends. He also enjoyed watching both the Packers and Vikings and other teams.
Wally is survived by daughter Deanna Bruns Farrell of LaQuinta, CA, granddaughter Shannon Farrell (Noah) of Vista, CA, son James Bruns of Bessemer, MI, granddaughter Dr. Carly Quinn (Ryan) of Caledonia, MI, daughter Wanda (Scott) Steinke of Eau Claire, WI brother Merlyn (Arleen) of New Ulm, MN and many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by a special friend Patricia Anderson who shared many good times with him. Wally is preceded in death by his wife Daphne, his parents, and his brothers; Melvin, Harold, Walton, and Victor.
A memorial service will take place at 1 pm on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Patrick Patterson and Chaplain Jim Gulcynski officiating. Military honors will be rendered at the church following the memorial service. There will be no visitation at the church prior to the service. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.