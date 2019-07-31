Wallace L. Wally Olson, age 99, formerly of Eleva, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the American Lutheran Home, Mondovi. Wally was fortunate to spend all but the past six months in his home. He was born on June 25, 1920, at home in the Town of Chimney Rock, WI, the son of Harvey and Jesse (Larson) Olson. Wally married Lucille Knudsen on November 30, 1940, and were able to share 73 years together. Wally started on the family farm as a young man and continued farming when he married Lucille. Together they farmed side by side in the Town of Albion. He spent his days on the farm threshing, corn picking and silo filling. Wally also did custom work for his neighbors. He was a long time member of Trinity of Norden. Wally was on the Pure Milk Products Board and a member of AMPI. When Wally wasnt busy working on the farm, he and Lucille loved to dance. Wally was proud that he was able to teach all his daughters how to hop-waltz. He also enjoyed snowmobiling. Wally and Lucille were members of Sons of Norway and he enjoyed playing old time music with his guitar at some of their events. Wally was a devoted family man and instilled into his children the value of hard work. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Wally is survived by his children, Beverly Jean (Dennis) Weiss, James Howard (Sally), Linda Marie (Mike) Wenaas, Wilma Louise (Paul) Nelson and Ronald Dale (Lori); grandchildren, Dion Weiss, Debbie (Erik) Dickson, Brian (Holly) Weiss, Karen Weiss, Jodi Barnes (special friend, Bob), Staci (Brian) Kothbauer, Carrie (Chris) Marzolf, Katie Nelson, Josie, Alison, and Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Zander, Ryan, Gavin, Benjamin, Camryn, Nolan, Sophie, Garrett, Eylsa, Qwynn, Dawson, Everett, Gradyn, Landon and Adalyn; sister, Leona Christianson; brother-in-law Stan Lokken; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lucille; grandchildren, Sarah Nelson and Barry Weiss; great-grandson, Zayvier Barnes and siblings, Irene, Lester, Don and Winifred.
A funeral service will be held at Trinity of Norden on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kermit Solem officiating. Burial to immediately follow at the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and then again on Monday one hour prior to the service. Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel is assisting the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity of Norden Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Duane for taking Wally to Lutefisk Dinners. Wally enjoyed every minute of it! A Thank you to Carmen for all her love, friendship and care for him, to Bobby and Ginny for all the rides to church — it meant alot to him. Also, a Thank you to the staff at Mondovi Lutheran Home and Mayo Hospice for their care.