Wallace O’Dell Winberg, 72, of Mondovi passed away at home with family by his side on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
He was born on March 30, 1949 to Lonnie and Doris Winberg. He attended school in Mondovi. Wally was employed by the City of Mondovi and Market & Johnson for many years where he developed lifelong friendships.
Wally was united in marriage on November 4, 1967 to Sandra Koller. From that marriage, he was blessed with three children, Laurie Mahlum, Chippewa Falls, Mindy (Scott) Hayes, Mondovi, Josh Winberg, Eau Claire. They were later divorced.
Wally will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Nicholas Mahlum, Kenadie (Ethan Eberhardt) Mahlum, Connor Mahlum, Bailey (Philip) Emmerich, Sawyer Hayes, Jensen Hayes, Keegan Winberg, and a great-grandson on the way.
Fate brought Wally together with Sherrie Saxe, and they shared 29 years together. Wally was beloved by Sherrie’s daughters, Kelli Saxe and Kaydi (Ed) Fattman and their children Carson and Reed Fattmann.
Wally was also blessed with a special sister, Beth (Gary) Stanton and sisters-in-law, Nancy Winberg and Patty Winberg. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his precious mother Doris and father Lonnie Winberg, sisters, Leora Schultz, and Rachel Roellich, and brothers, Dwight, Bruce, Steven, and Leslie Winberg.
Wally was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting all animals big and small. He enjoyed fishing, or wetting a line as he called it, year-round in his “secret spots”. Always on the hunt for more “treasures and pieces” Wally was frequently seen at auctions and thrift sales. He enjoyed going for long drives which often would lead to one of his favorite casinos. He will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor, and ability to strike up a conversation with anyone; he was a very kind man who always had a big smile.
A memorial gathering will be offered on Friday, June 4th, 2021 at the Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi from 1:00-3:00 p.m. for both family and friends as we come together to celebrate Wally’s life. A memorial service will follow with Chaplin Gary Preston of the American Lutheran Homes officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside City Cemetery, Mondovi. The celebration of Wally’s life will continue at Buzz’s Bar and Grill in Mondovi at 4:30 p.m.