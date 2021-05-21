Wallen Jerome ‘Wally’ Capper of Black River Falls, a retired nurse anesthetist, Army veteran, avid outdoorsman and much beloved volunteer, died Friday, May 14th at Black River Memorial Hospital. He was 88. Wally was widely admired for his dedication to his profession and his community, and for the energy and optimism that infused his life. He was a joyful presence. Wally was born August 13, 1932 in Black River Falls to John and Elma (Melby) Capper.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish to make a donation, please consider: Friends of the Black River (P.O Box 475, BRF, WI 54615) or Jackson Co. Historical Society (321 Main St., BRF, WI 54615) or VFW Post 1959 (421 Wi-54, BRF, WI 54615).
A ‘Celebration of Wally’s Life’ will be Wednesday May 26, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Torgerson Funeral Home, 408 N. Water Street in Black River Falls. There will be an opportunity for sharing memories and music beginning at 3:30. Burial with full Military Honors will take place at 4:15 at Riverside Cemetery.
