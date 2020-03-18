Walter Bille

Walter John Bille, 86 years, of Solon Springs, WI, died March 14, 2020. He was cared for at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire the last 5 years and recently by St. Croix Hospice after a very long journey with Alzheimers.
Walter was born to John and Pearl Bille on March 30, 1933, in Centuria, WI. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. The family moved to Luck, WI. He graduated from Luck High School in 1951, joined the Air Force and after 4 years enrolled at UW-Superior, graduating in 1960.
Walt was united in marriage to Janice Moslet on April 27, 1957 at Luck Lutheran Church. They were blessed with 2 children and 63 years of a happy marriage.
He moved many times while employed by the Social Security Administration, retiring after 26 years; then was the Director of Commission on Aging in Superior, WI from 1988-1994.
Walt loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing on Lake St. Croix and Canada trips, skiing both winter and summer. Great family times and good friends gave him and his family wonderful memories. He enjoyed entertaining, traveling, dancing and being with his children and grandchildren.
Walt is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Mark (Jennifer) Bille of Spring Valley, WI; daughter, Monica Bille (Bruce) Olson of Fall Creek, WI; and brother, Gary (Barbara) Bille of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Dustin (Leighlin) Bille, Taylor (fiancé Hunter Hermes) Bille, Sarah Olson (Nathan) Beard, Matthew (girlfriend Karlie Schmidt) Olson, Stephanie Olson (Tim) Claason, Emmitt Sanders and Jack Kowieski; Three great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Dylan and Veronica, and a little boy due in July; Sisters-in-law, Mary (Duke deceased) Young, Debi (Stuart) Baker, Jackie (Rande) Giller; and a brother-in-law, David (Marty) Moslet.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Curtis (wife Jo); and sister, Judy Bille; sister-in-law, Jean Taylor; and brother-in-law, Allen Moslet.
The family is very thankful to the staff at Grace Woodlands and St. Croix Hospice as well as Jans Pastor Jamie Breske of Immanuel Church, Eau Claire. Bless you all!
With growing health concerns and travel restrictions, Walters family understands if you are not able to attend services. You will be with them in spirit. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be an hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Friday.