Walter “Wally” Herman Drung, 83, of Fall Creek, WI passed away on November 14, 2021. He has resided at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation since June 2016.
Wally was born on March 8, 1938 in Minneapolis, MN to Emil and Bernadine Drung. He graduated from St. Paul High School in MN.
He came to Fall Creek as a young man and worked on several farms in the area. He also worked many years at Bushes Beans in Augusta until he retired.
Wally married Marion Bates on November 4, 1967 and they lived in Fall Creek.
Wally was a cheerful and gentle man, and if you ever wanted to know something about the area, just ask him and he would know from the police scanner. He was an avid bowler and pitched horseshoe for many years. He enjoyed gardening and picked strawberries with Jerry. Wally also had cats that he loved dearly. He attended and was custodian of Peace United Church of Christ in Fall Creek until it closed.
Wally is preceded in death by his wife Marion, his parents, and his sisters Rosemary Rowels and Jamie Drung.
He is survived by Marion’s siblings, nieces, and nephews who have always considered him a brother and uncle.
Services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 12 pm until the time of service, with food served throughout.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
