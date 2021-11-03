Walter “Wally” Amandus Rolfes of Jim Falls, WI passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the age of 84 at Grace Edgewood Memory Care in Altoona. He was born on October 5, 1937 in Stearns County, Minn.
As a young man Wally served seven years in the Air Force, which he shared often with family and friends. Shortly after discharge from the military, he met and married the love of his life, Lucy (Madson) Rolfes, and they lived happily together for 57 years.
Wally began working for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad in 1964, which led them to Green Bay, where he and Lucy had four children: Craig, Brent, Karla and Gary. The whole family moved to the Chippewa Valley area in 1972, where they resided for the remainder of his life.
Wally and his family enjoyed camping, hunting and salmon fishing. He also enjoyed league bowling and volleyball with both his sons and wife. He loved having the opportunity to watch his grandson Andrew daily until he was old enough to go to school.
After retiring from the railroad in 1994, Wally and Lucy bought a camper and enjoyed spending winters in Texas with Jo Ann and Jim Fymboh. They also made two trips a year to Denver to celebrate the birthdays of their granddaughters, Cody and Shelby Neely.
Wally is survived by his wife, Lucille, of Jim Falls; children, Craig (Debra) of Chippewa Falls, Brent (Kris) of Jim Falls, Karla (David) Neely of Henderson, Colo. and Gary of Chippewa Falls; three grandchildren; brothers, Father Robert Rolfes and Charles Rolfes; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Fymboh of Sauk Center; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Amandus and Rose Rolfes, and brother, Melvin Rolfes.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 4 at Sacred Heart of Jesus in Jim Falls. Father Robert Rolfes will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Wally can be given to a charity of the donors’ choice.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.