Walter Schaffer, Jr., age 84, of Eau Claire WI, died September 15, 2022, at home, surrounded by family and under the care of Mayo Hospice and Home Care.

Walt was born on December 8, 1937, in Philadelphia, PA., to Charlotte (Seddon) and Walter Schaffer. The first 22 years of Walt’s life were spent in the inner city of Philadelphia, with short vacations in Southern New Jersey. Only after being drafted into the U.S. Army did, he find that there was “something west of Harrisburg, PA.”, and he made his home in the Midwest from then on. A graduate of Northeast High School, Walt served in the U.S. Army in Texas and Korea before attending Kansas State University where he received a B.S. and an M.S. in Botany. He then enrolled in graduate school at UW-Madison to study Plant Pathology, and during his first week there he met his future wife, Elaine Kruger, to whom he was married for the 53 years. He continued to claim that she trapped him between a couch and the wall, but she claims that he blocked her way out.

