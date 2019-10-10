Walter Schryver

Walter Green Schryver, age 82 of Elk Mound, passed away on October 7, 2019, at Mayo Health Hospital, Eau Claire due to pulmonary fibrosis. His wife, Dolores, and children, Jennifer, Martin, and Laura were at his side.
Walt was born in Rockford, Illinois on June 12, 1937, to Martin III and Alice Schryver. Walt was raised in Polo, Illinois and attended Congress Grade School in Polo and Polo High School, graduating in 1955. Walt attended University of Colorado at Boulder, Colorado, studying forestry and business. He joined the Illinois National Guard from 1959-1964.
In 1960, Walt married his high school sweetheart Dolores “Skip” in Polo on June 11 and had a wonderful life of 59 years together.
Walt started his insurance career at Crum & Forster Insurance in Freeport, Illinois as an In-Land Marine Underwriter in 1960. After moving to Wisconsin in 1974, Walt became an Insurance Fieldman for Integrity Insurance of Appleton, Wisconsin. Walt was honored in 1981 in Washington, D.C. as Fieldman of the Year for Wisconsin. Walt retired from Society Insurance, Fond du Lac in 1999.
Walt’s biggest love was being a volunteer fireman for Wheaton Township. Walt was the founding father for the Chippewa Falls Fire Protection District. He was the first deputy chief for Wheaton when the Fire District was formed in 1977.
After retiring in 1999, Walt and Dolores “Skip” traveled in a RV to Florida for the winter several times, as well as the Southwest. Their favorite trip was to the Sunshine Coast on Vancouver Island.
Walt always had his favorite joke book along when on insurance trips with Integrity agents.
Walt is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dolores; daughter, Jennifer (Anthony) Romero of Severance, Colorado; son, Martin Schryver of Hugo, Minnesota; daughter, Laura (Angel) Bernal of Maplewood, Minnesota; grandchildren, Justin (Candice) Freeberg of Mobile, Alabama, Danielle (Trinston) Jeffries of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Alexis Bernal of Maplewood, Minnesota; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Lucas Freeberg, Mobile Alabama; sister Lucretia (John) Kelly of Columbia, Illinois; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin III and Alice Schryver; and brother, Martin IV “Timmy” Schryver.
A Celebration of Life for Walt will be at Wheaton Fire Station on Saturday Nov 2nd from noon-4 PM. A light lunch will be provided. Interment will be at Fairmont Cemetery in Polo, Illinois.
Any monetary donations will be donated to the Wheaton Fire Department.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.