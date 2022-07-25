Walter “Sonny” M. Swoboda, Jr., 72, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, July 22, 2022 at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.

Sonny was born March 15, 1950 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Walter F. and Helen (Langel) Swoboda.

