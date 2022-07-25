Walter “Sonny” M. Swoboda, Jr., 72, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, July 22, 2022 at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.
Sonny was born March 15, 1950 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Walter F. and Helen (Langel) Swoboda.
Sonny served honorably in the U.S. Navy for 21 years.
Wally enjoyed socializing, playing cards, and making sure those around him were having a good time. He volunteered his time for many events with the church and supported many organizations with his generosity.
Sonny was a supervisor for Donivans Vending Company for 17 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus John F. Kennedy Council 1257 in Eau Claire, the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Bishop Fulton J. Assembly, VFW Post 305 and St. Olaf Church.
Sonny is survived by one daughter, Jaclyn Yule (fiancé, Matt Mickelson) of Eau Claire; two brothers, Cliff and Tim (Lisa) Swoboda both of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Jean (Dennis) Schindler of Colfax and Carol Woodbury of Rhinelander; and two granddaughters, Katherine and Lillian Yule both of Eau Claire.
Sonny was preceded in death by his significant other, Janice Ohms; his parents; and one brother, Thomas Swoboda
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28 at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Rev. James Kurzynski will be celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in the town of Tilden. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 28 at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.