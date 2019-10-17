Wanda Grutt of 41 Stump Lake Road Chippewa Falls, WI (formerly Menomonie, WI) passed away at Bloomer Hospital after a short illness. She was surrounded by her family.
At her request, her body has been donated to science.
Wanda is survived by her children LaDonna Jordan, Frank (Chris) Braswell, Scott Braswell, and Tina Nava; her stepdaughters Dawn (Dick) Uetz and Devi Hermann, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband David Grutt and her son Daryll Grutt.
Private services for family will be held at a later date.