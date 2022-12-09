Louise Graham, 79, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly from medical complications in the early morning hours of December 2nd, 2022, with family by her side. Louise had just recently completed chemotherapy treatment in her battle against uterine cancer and was looking forward to a positive diagnosis leading into the Christmas holiday.

Born May 16th, 1943, in the small community of Cuzzie, West Virginia, Louise moved around and lived in multiple places before settling in the Bronx, New York. Louise was the oldest of six siblings, including five younger brothers, three of whom passed away before their time (Tom, Steve, Harry). Louise is survived by two of her siblings (Ted, Jerry), who are deeply saddened by the passing of their sister Louise.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Graham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you