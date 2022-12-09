Louise Graham, 79, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly from medical complications in the early morning hours of December 2nd, 2022, with family by her side. Louise had just recently completed chemotherapy treatment in her battle against uterine cancer and was looking forward to a positive diagnosis leading into the Christmas holiday.
Born May 16th, 1943, in the small community of Cuzzie, West Virginia, Louise moved around and lived in multiple places before settling in the Bronx, New York. Louise was the oldest of six siblings, including five younger brothers, three of whom passed away before their time (Tom, Steve, Harry). Louise is survived by two of her siblings (Ted, Jerry), who are deeply saddened by the passing of their sister Louise.
Early adulthood began while living in New York City, where Louise met her future husband, Bill Graham. Louise and Bill lived on the same block in the Bronx where they met while on a double date. Louise was beautiful and full of life, so it didn’t take long for Bill to realize what a special person he had found. Louise went on to date Bill until they got married on May 1st, 1965. They were happily married for 55 years until Bill’s passing in October 2020.
In 1971, Bill and Louise decided it was time to leave New York City and head west to Montana to continue building their family. Louise loved dearly all six of her children, Angie, Pauline, Kevin, Kelly, Ryan and Katie. Bill’s career brought the family to many different cities from Miles City, Billings and Helena, Montana, before moving to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in 1983, where the family would firmly set roots. Regardless of the city they lived in you could always find Louise actively supporting her kids’ endeavors and was the rock the kids always knew they would come home to.
Louise was loved by many and known for many things. Once you got mom laughing, she could not stop, and she had such a playful, happy spirit. Louise was the “Pinterest mom” before Pinterest was even a thing. Louise took pride in creating Halloween costumes from scratch and all her kids and grandchildren eagerly looked forward to Christmas every year when they would get a handcrafted gift that mom had been working on for months. Louise invested so much love and effort over the years into hosting mystery dinners, birthday parties and holiday meals that created memories her kids will cherish forever.
Louise loved living in Eau Claire and the many dear friends and families that became an important part of her family’s life. Being one of the original families to join the Eau Claire Athletic Club, Louise developed numerous strong relationships over the years with people she met through this family sanctuary. One of her favorite groups was the “old farts gang” of women she played racquetball with, with whom she remained close until the end. Louise was a devout Christian who loved the Lord and was an active member at Immaculate Conception Church where she led fundraisers, gave communion, served meals and was always looking to serve others. Louise never gave up in her relentless pursuit of encouraging her kids to have a relationship with the Lord.
Louise is survived by her six (6) children, Angie, Pauline (Kevin), Kevin (Sherri), Kelly (Pap), Ryan (Dani) and Katie; in addition to her fifteen (15) grandchildren, Joshua, Taylor, Michael, William, Julian, Griffin, Grayson, Aliyah, Isabella, Graham, Skylyr, Samantha, Christopher, Seij, Haven; and three (3) great-grandchildren, Elias, Elayna and Orion.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701, with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at 2 p.m. that afternoon in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. To view the service virtually please use the link provided https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsDc1NP_PItBX6sVMCDqong?view_as=subscriber.