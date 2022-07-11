Wanda Jean Sommer, age 86 of Eau Claire, passed away Thursday July 7, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 6th, 1935, in Eau Claire to Kenneth and Gladys (Schreiner) Larson. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1953. Wanda Jean married Leo Sommer on November 15, 1953. Wanda worked for the Eau Claire Area School District as a Lunch/Recess Aide for 30 years. Wanda was an active member of Ascension Lutheran Church for the past fifty-nine years. She served on the Ladies Aid and Sunday School Teacher.
Wanda was a strong, hard-working, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be fondly remembered for her love of working in her beautiful gardens and her passion for family photography.
She is survived by sons, William (Terrie) Sommer, Leo Sommer, Michael (Tammy) Sommer; daughters, Mara Jean Weisheipl, Lora Jean (Steve) Helberg and Sara Jean (John) Griffin; brothers, Gary Larson, Kenneth (Norma) Larson, David (Vicky) Larson; sisters, Jannet (James) Glenna, and Vickie (Steve) Sieg; sister-in-law, Barb Lewis; grandchildren, Brad (Carie) Sommer, Kellie (Mike Raasch), Brian (Sonja) Sommer, Christopher Weisheipl, Stephanie (Patrick) Tibbits, Ashley (Adam) Kohls, Kayla (Bryant) Gardner, Nicole Sommer, Lindsey Sommer, Jordan Sommer, Mary Sommer, Michael (Renee) Sommer, Danielle Sommer, Alexandra (Nate) Swanson, Chloe Griffin and Ian Griffin; great-grandchildren, Dalton, Logan, and Morgan Sommer, Averie, Ayla, and Kenzey Raasch, BriLynn and AshLynn Sommer, Landon Domer, Madison and Kiarah Weisheipl, Austin Hill, Elliana and Mirabella Tibbitts, Azariah and Ashton Kohls, Ella and Hendrix Green, Jackson Sommer, and Emily Swanson. Also by many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; parents, Kenneth and Gladys Larson; son, Timothy Sommer; daughter-in-law, Joanne Sommer; grandsons, Phillip Weisheipl and Cody Helberg; sisters, Romona Melgoza and Sharon Sault; and sister-in-law, Virginia Larson.
The family would like to thank all the Doctors and Care Staff at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Hennepin County Medical Center, and Moments Hospice for all their support and care.
Funeral Services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona with Pastor Paul Sullivan officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the Celebration of Life Center. Burial will be private at Lutheran Church Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI, is serving the family.