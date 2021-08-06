Waneta E. Thill
November 11, 1930 – July 31, 2021
Waneta Evelyn (Nita) Thill, 90, of Altoona, WI passed away peacefully at her home on July 31, 2021, surrounded and supported by her large loving family.
She was born November 11, 1930, in Frederic, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Melvin and Anna (McCarthy) Amundson. Her family moved to Eau Claire where she attended St. Patrick’s for grade school and high school, transferring in her junior year and graduating from Eau Claire Senior High. She spent summers with family in Highland, WI, at the McCarthy Dairy Farm.
Nita met the love of her life of 67 years, James R. Thill Sr, at an American Legion event in Eau Claire. They married in Stillwater, MN on Oct 1, 1951. Nita moved with Jim when he was drafted into the US Army to Ft Belvoir, VA where their family continued to grow. Upon returning to Wisconsin, she dedicated herself to raising their kids as well as their growing business. Nita and Jim traveled extensively and met many new friends around the world. After retirement, Nita and Jim wintered on the Big Island of Hawaii for over 35 years along with traveling the world.
Nita and Jim were avid boaters and spent many years navigating the Mississippi River, all five Great Lakes and Canadian waterways, and the Inside Passage of Alaska. They were awarded the Great Lakes Cruising Club Admiral Bayfield award for their travels on their boat, Moderation. Nita and Jim were instrumental in helping to build the North Kohala Medical Center and the Annunciation Catholic Church in Waimea, HI. Nita loved her gardens, her flowers and her birds in both Wisconsin and Hawaii. Her greatest joys were holidays, family gatherings, and friendly meals for everyone, where all were welcome and strangers became family. “If you left hungry from her table, it was your own fault!” She was full of life, love, and energy. Petite in stature, she was strong in spirit and ferocious in her protection of her family. If there is one statement that personifies Nita it is: “She was the sweetest lady.”
Nita is survived by her children: Sandi Thill of Hawaii, Linda Blackdeer of Wyoming, Mary Ann (Dino) Amundson of Lake Hallie, Jim (Peggy) Thill Jr. of Eau Claire, Robert (Robin) Thill of Fall Creek, Connie (Dan) Goss of Eau Claire, Cathy (Jon) Olson of Altoona, Joseph (Cheri) Thill of Colorado; Grandchildren, Shanna, Gary, Christy, Jess, Tim, Jim III, Sarah, Luke, Caleb, Emily, Danielle, Heather, Koleena, Ryan, Kyle, Casey Mae, Nick, Jaden and Chase; 23 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Nita was preceded in death by Jim Thill, her husband of 67 years, her twin sister Wanda (Amundson) Erickson, her parents, other brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, son-in-law John Blackdeer and a granddaughter Christy (Amundson) Ziska.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel 535 Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI. Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. to time of service. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, pay it forward and send a donation to a charity of your choice. As Nita would say: “One can never be a burden to those who love you.”
The Thill Family extends their sincere appreciation for the entire Mayo Hospice Team that provided loving care and comfort to Nita and the entire family.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com