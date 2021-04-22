Warren H. Heller 99 of Eau Claire, died peacefully at home on Monday, April 12th, with his longtime Caregiver/Daughter Kara, by his side.
In his early years, Warren lived In Eau Claire and on his Grandfathers farm in the Town of Ludington. His Grandpa had owned and operated a shingle factory near Half Moon Lake in Eau Claire up to the early 1900’s and later moved his operation to the family farm. He learned valuable leadership skills working alongside his grandpa. Those skills carried over when he joined the Conservation Corp., in his teens, and later in the Army during WWII. He always wondered why he was picked for things. His Grandpa had taught him well. He advanced quickly to Sargent and later Staff Sargent, training troops at various bases in the US. prior to deploying for battle in Europe with his Field Artillery Unit. His Battalion had the distinction of firing the last shots before peace was declared in Europe in 1945. Decades later, a monument was built in their honor. As his group returned to the states, thinking that the war was over for them, instead found out they had orders to travel on a train that was headed west (passing the Chippewa valley) to Seattle, WA. In WA they got on a ship taking them to the Asiatic-Pacific theater of operation following the Nuclear bomb drops in Japan. His empathy and courage shined through as he and his men treated the people and this daunting task, with the utmost dignity and compassion. Just like he had been taught by his family.
During a brief leave from the service, he married Lorraine in 1943, married 59 years, they had two daughters, Pam and Kara. They were also long-time members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, and Barnes Community Church in Bayfield county.
After the war, he returned to his old job at Drummonds, (Later called, Armours) where he worked for 42 years, mentoring and training many people until his retirement, making lifelong friends, in the process.
He is proceeded in death by his wife Lorraine: Parents, George and Theresa; Sisters Helen and Her Twin that Died at birth; Doris (Brother-in-law Gilbert); Sister’s-in-law Sharon, Florence and Marie; Brother’s-in-law Griff, Earl, Lennis and Jerry; and Nephews, Larry, Terry, Steve, Rodger, Dale, Brent and John.
He is survived by: his children Pam (Steve) and Kara; Grandchildren, Bishop (Jenny), Kendra (Isaac), Erica (Josh) and Warren, Great Grandson; two younger siblings, George, in South Dakota and Lois, in Eastern WI., and Sister-n-law Germaine (Jerry) in MN. He has many surviving nieces and nephews who have loved and supported him throughout the years.
Warren loved the Northwoods and after his wife’s death moved to his lake home in Barnes, WI. He loved to drive his John Deere tractor to help keep the driveways clear during the winter months and grading the drive after summer washouts. Due to his health, he and Kara moved back to Eau Claire, where he lived out his final years, staying closer to the great medical care at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire with the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped him survive cancer, a mild stroke, heart and kidney problems. Many thanks for the decades of Friendship and Service from Dr Casper and retired Dr. Heth. (He would have loved, to have trout fished with you two)
Warren should be remembered for his love of children, sense of humor, kindness to others, and willingness to help anyone in need. He will be missed by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life is being planned with details to follow.