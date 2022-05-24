Warren “Punky” Allen Holm, age 76, of Divide, Colorado passed away on May 10, 2022 at UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
Punky was born in Ashland, Wisconsin on January 13, 1946 to Norman and Jane Holm. The oldest of four siblings, he grew up in an idyllic neighborhood on 11th Avenue West in Ashland, where fun was plentiful and neighbors were practically family. When he graduated from Ashland High School in 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam War from 1964–1968. Following his military service, he spent a year in California, then returned to Wisconsin, settling in Eau Claire and eventually Elk Mound. He worked for several years at Eau Claire Plumbing Supply. Eventually, he tired of the long winters and, after retirement, moved to Divide, Colorado. He spent his golden years in a beautiful home in the mountains near a lake, where he loved fishing trout and feeding and befriending the deer. He had names for each of them—one doe trusted him so much that she birthed her fawn by his garage.
Punky had an energetic, fun-loving personality, a spry sense of humor, and a boyish sparkle in his eye—he was the life of the party. He could yodel, and play the concertina, harmonica, and piano. A world-class mischief-maker, Punky was even known to downhill ski backward! His nieces and nephews fondly remember his shenanigans, including hilarious drawn-on hand puppet performances, and affectionately referred to him as “uncle monster,” due to his love of all things spooky. He also loved Lake Superior, boating, and anything nautical. While living in Elk Mound, he bought a houseboat and took family and friends to cruise the Mississippi River. But his best times were spent with his sons, whom Punky loved fiercely. They cherish the time spent together fishing at the lake house and countless memories over the years.
He is preceded in death by his sister Debbie Holm, and his parents, Norman and Jane.
He is survived by his four sons, Dennis Nissen, John Nissen, Andrew Holm, and Aaron Holm; two sisters, Carolyn Holm Falconer and Kathy Holevatz; close friends and cousins, Karl Henrich, Scott Wangen, Chrissy Corning, and Danny Corning; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins—who will all deeply miss him. Sail on dear Punky—you were a true man among men!
A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Warren Holm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.