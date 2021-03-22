Warren Robert Kuehn, age 99, of Eau Claire, died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Dove Healthcare in Osseo, Wisconsin.
Warren was born on April 28, 1921, in Otter Creek Township, Eau Claire County, Wisconsin, the son of Henry and Minnie (Schacht) Kuehn. He was united in marriage to Ada Boernke on October 10, 1943, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fall Creek. She preceded him in death on July 17, 2017. They were blessed with 73 years of marriage.
Warren was a dedicated farmer and enjoyed farming for 36 years. Later he worked for Eau Claire Implement and then worked for 16 years at the University of Wisconsin in Eau Claire. During his lifetime he served as supervisor for the Township of Otter Creek, clerk for the Foster Consolidated School District, and was an active church member.
He is survived by his son Gary (Virginia) Kuehn of Mondovi, and his three daughters LaVonne Halverson of Eau Claire, Janice (Gary) Thompson of Wittenberg, and Marjory (Rick) McCaigue of Rhinelander. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Warren was preceded in death by his wife Ada, his parents (Henry and Minnie), step- mother (Lila) and his 2 siblings Harold Kuehn and Dorothy Boernke and other family members.
There will be a private grave side service held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Foster, WI at a later date.
Memorials can be given in Warren’s name to the St. Peter’s Cemetery Association, Foster, WI
The family would like to thank the Orchard’s Hill’s staff in Eau Claire for their wonderful care while he was a resident there. They also wish to thank Dove in Osseo where Warren received excellent hospice care from their staff.
The family also appreciates the assistance with burial arrangements received from Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .