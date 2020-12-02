Warren J. Scanlon Jr., “Joe”, 57, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully Monday evening, Nov. 23, 2020, at River Pines Nursing Home in Altoona.
Warren Joseph Scanlon Jr., was born October 24, 1963, in Eau Claire, the son of Warren and Virginia (Eaton) Scanlon.
As a child he had lived in Milwaukee and Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 1981.
Following his graduation he was employed at Midwest Manufacturing in Eau Claire until 2012, when he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. During his illness he had lived with his mother in her loving care until he entered the Severson Nursing Home in Eau Claire, and when it closed he moved to River Pines in Altoona.
Before his illness, Joe loved the hunting and fishing that Wisconsin had to offer and mounted several of the more exceptional deer and fish he brought home. Even though he loved hunting and fishing, he was a well known animal lover and a perfect day was going for a drive with his dog and experiencing the gift of nature. Joe will be remembered by family and friends as a loving, gentle natured soul who did not waste his time on anger.
He will be dearly missed by his mother, Virginia Scanlon of Eau Claire; niece Carly Sigears of Eau Claire; nephew Cory Sigears of Eau Claire; great niece Willow Sigears; many cousins and other relatives.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Warren Sr. in 1995; and sister, Diane on Feb. 2, 2017.
The Scanlon family would like to thank Joe’s caregivers who through the years not only provided excellent care but due to their acts of kindness, great friendships developed.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with burial in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. Friends may call 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.