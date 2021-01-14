Wayne Thomas Bignell age 73, of Menomonie WI passed away on Monday Jan 11, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Menomonie.
He was born Sept 1, 1947 in Durand WI to Sherman and Ann (Kralewski) Bignell.
Wayne married the love of his life Karen Metzger on Nov 6th, 1971. They resided in Menomonie WI. Together they raised three boys Jim, Mike, and Wayne Jr.
Wayne retired from the Dunn County Highway Department in 2001. He and Karen enjoyed fishing, and traveling, as they took many trips out West. They also enjoyed going for rides on their side by side. Wayne’s most favorite past time was spending time with and picking on his grandkids.
Wayne will always be remembered by his willingness to lend a helping hand, fixing something, or at least telling you how to fix it. His quick-witted comments kept us all on our toes.
Wayne will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 49 years, Karen; three sons, Jim (Kim) Bignell of Urne WI, Mike (Niki) Bignell of Menomonie WI, Wayne Jr. (Megan Smith) Bignell of Menomonie WI; seven grandkids which he adored, Cody Bignell, Dakota Bignell, Cole Bignell, Faith Bignell, Calia Jordahl, Hunter Bignell and Brea Bignell. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard (Del) Bignell, Sherman (Mischa) Bignell, Edwin (Donna) Bignell, Kevin (Pat) Bignell, Bryan (Dianna) Bignell; his sisters, Bernice (Rick) Clark, Sharon (Greg) Leisgang, Jean (Larry) Fauske, Jane Cowden; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Sherman and Ann Bignell; brothers, Wallace Bignell, Lyman Bignell, Ronald Bignell; and sisters Marie Shafer, MaryAnn Pease, Nancy Thompson, and Ilene Bignell.
There will be visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in the Town of Stanton, Dunn Co. WI.
