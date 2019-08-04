Wayne Brill

Wayne F. Brill, 63 of Eau Claire passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Wayne was born on May 7, 1956 to Jule and Edna (Thames) Brill in Eau Claire. He graduated in 1974 from Chippewa Falls High School. Wayne was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 139. He was an avid Packer fan and auto racing enthusiast.
Wayne is survived by his sons, Nicholas Brill and Samuel Brill; brother, Dennis (Debi) Brill; and several cousins and nieces.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Jule and Edna Brill.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Sacred Heart Hospital. Wayne passed away surrounded by his family.
A memorial visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery following the visitation. Memorials may be sent to the American Lung Association in Wayne’s name. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.