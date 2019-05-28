Wayne Johnson

Wayne C. Johnson, age 80, of Menomonie, WI passed away early Saturday morning, May 25, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer.
He was born May 28, 1938 in Dallas, WI. He attended elementary school in Dallas and graduated from Elk Mound High School. Wayne married the love of his life Sandra (Oas) in August of 1962.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Hilda (Halverson) Johnson and brothers, Norman, John Jack and Ernie.
Wayne is survived by his wife Sandra (Oas); children, Patrick (Shelley), Patricia (Jon), Philip (Trudy); grandchildren, Samantha (Zach), Adam, Wynter, Raimee, Alayna, Ben, Jordyn, Kal and Waylon; a sister Judy, sister-in-law Vivian (Jack) and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Being the huge sports fan Wayne was, please wear any favorite Wisconsin sports team attire.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Dunn County Humane Society.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
After services please join the family in celebrating Wayne’s 81st birthday at The Pioneer Grill and Saloon.
