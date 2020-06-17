Wayne E. Meyers, age 81 of Eau Claire, WI died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his home. Wayne was born May 30, 1939 to Helmer Meyers and Edith (Pike) Bowman in Eau Claire. He graduated from River Falls High School; after which he served in the United States Army. On October 14, 1961 he married Kathryn Kloss at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard in Eau Claire.
Wayne retired from Uniroyal after 26 years with the company. He then purchased and operated Putnam Heights Dry Cleaner/Laundromat and Meyers Quick Clean Center.
Wayne was a Past Master of Lodge #112 in Eau Claire; a member of the Mehara Shrine Club and a member of the Zor Drum Corp. He enjoyed rifle hunting and fishing and was also an avid bow hunter. But most importantly he loved and adored his time with his grandchildren.
Wayne is survived by his wife Kathryn, daughter Wendy (Larry) Brown, granddaughter Ashley Brown (Carl Gustafson) and his grandson Tyler (Sarah) Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son.
The memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, WI. Visitation will be held from 12pm-2pm prior to the service. Burial will take place following the service at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire with military honors.
Due to COVID-19 the family is requesting the use of face masks and to adhere to the Social Distancing guidelines. Masks will be available upon request.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.