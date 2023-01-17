Wayne H. Nohelty, age 87, of Elmwood, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home in Elmwood.

He was born August 4, 1935, in Wisconsin Rapids, to Peter and Ruby (Farrell) Nohelty. He attended Sts. Peter and Paul grade school in Wisconsin Rapids. The family moved to Eagle River where he graduated from Eagle River High School in 1953. In 1958 he graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, with a BBA degree. While in Madison he met Patricia (Pat) Weber. They were married July 16, 1960 in Elmwood. They lived in Madison, Dodgeville, WI, Sioux City, IA, and Elmwood, WI. Wayne worked for the Madison Gas and Electric Co., Sun Oil Company and was the CEO of the First State Bank of Elmwood for 19 years.

