Wayne L. Qualheim, 81 of Stanley, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 9, 2021. He was born on March 20, 1939 to the late Imbert and Ruth (Long) Qualheim. Wayne was raised on the family farm in the Town of Worden and graduated from Stanley High School. He went onto receive his BA in Education from UW-Eau Claire in 1963. Wayne then later received his BS in 1973.
Wayne loved growing up and returning to his home town, Stanley. He gave his heart to the Lord in the 6th grade under the spiritual guidance of his Sunday school teacher-Minnie Chaput. Wayne was a teacher for the Stanley-Boyd school district for many years. He was a longtime member of the Our Savior’s Choir and sang at many funerals over the years.
He is survived by several cousins and his faithful companion Woofer. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gordon.
A funeral service will be at 1PM on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church-Stanley with Pastor Kenneth Schmidt officiating. Burial will follow in East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM until time of service on Friday. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family.
The family would like to thank Wayne’s devoted friends and neighbors, who helped him in so many ways in recent years.