Wayne Gary Reetz,
6-15-1947 to 1-8-2023
Wayne was called home on January 8th, 2023, at the age of 75 surrounded by his family. “The wife” he so affectionately called Peggy was by his side. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend.
Wayne met the love of his life (Peggy Johnson) for the first time of many more years of dancing at Fournier’s Ballroom. They were married on 11-29-69. Wayne continued to adore her and hold Peggy’s hand throughout their lives together.
Wayne loved life, farming and hauling. The barn, John Deere, or “Big Truck” was his place to be.
Wayne grew up farming and started his own in rural Fall Creek and at the same time hauled canned milk and later bulk milk into the Foster Creamery. In 1976 Wayne, Peggy, and their daughters moved to a larger farm by Foster where Wayne also delivered hay and commodities to farms and mills around the area. The “Foster Hay Man” loved serving and visiting with his customers. After 37 years, in 2011, Wayne and Peggy built their dream log home on a portion of the home farm.
Wayne loved his family and having family around. He really enjoyed going out to eat, family vacations, dances, and late night parties at home after chores. Later in life he looked forward to watching his grandkids at countless games, concerts, and events with “The Wife” by his side, while also debating which school or field had the best hot dogs and popcorn.
His passion for all things John Deere grew into a collection of JD toys that fill an entire room dedicated to his “Prizes”. If it had a John Deere decal or label he was proud to drive, use, wear, or put it on display.
Wayne will always be remembered for his creative names for the mundane, his incredibly merry giggle, his delight for fun, and a million other things. He is loved by so many.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife Peggy (Johnson) Reetz, 2 daughters Tammy (Greg) Dahl, Gwen (John Jr.) Welke, 2 grandchildren Ethan and Eleice Dahl, 4 step grandchildren Cody (Casey) Welke, Kevin (Julia) Welke, Nicole (Collin) Raymone, Brooke (Fiancé Hunter Brixen) Welke, 4 step great grandchildren Evan, Hailey, Ella and Carter Welke. Special Brother-in-Law Mickey (Cecilia) Johnson, Sisters-in-Laws Lois Johnson, Janice, Ann (Earl) Henley, Marcia (Mike) Monical, Sister-in-Law Charleen Reetz. Nephews Gene (Roni) Reetz, Curt (friend Patti) Reetz, Jeff (Jennifer) Reetz, Kerry (Teresa) Reetz, Dean (Toni) Martin, Jamie Johnson, Brandon (Katlyn) Monical, Nieces Ellen Fuller, Kim (Friend Jason) Johnson, Mandi (Bart) Zilmer, and good friends Dan and Cheryl Lucht.
He was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Helen Reetz, Brother Ronald Reetz, Mother and Father-in-Law LaVern and Margaret Johnson, Brother-in-Law Jerry Johnson and good friends Tootie Martin and Richard Martin.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with burial at a later date in St. Luke’s Cemetery in Foster. Friends may call 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .