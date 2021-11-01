Wayne H. Tietz, age 74, of Eau Claire passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Wayne was born November 7, 1946 to the late Harrison and Dolores (Nelson) Tietz in Eau Claire. He graduated from EC North High School in 1964. Wayne attended UWEC and worked at Uniroyal before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1966. Following his honorable discharge in 1969, Wayne moved to Madison, WI where he managed a group home for several years. He later moved to Oshkosh, WI and worked at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute until his retirement.
He is survived by his brother, Roger (Sue) and their children, Jennifer and Matt; son, Brian (Joa Kocvana); granddaughter, Shannon Morris; other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his sister, Karen.
Wayne’s family sends their deepest thanks to all the staff of the Chippewa Falls Veterans Home, Milestone Senior Living, and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.
A Celebration of Wayne’s life will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93). The celebration will start with a brief service led by Pastor Mary Jorgenson of Hope Lutheran Church, followed by a time to gather and share memories. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.