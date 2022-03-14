Wayne C. VanDenHeuvel, 64, of Cadott, WI, a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, son, brother, uncle, grandpa and friend, passed away peacefully at his home after battling prostate cancer for 2 years. He was surrounded with family by his side.
Wayne was born September 1, 1957, the son of Howard and Ruth (Scheidler) VanDenHeuvel in Cornell, WI. They moved to Cadott to raise their family and Wayne graduated from Cadott High School in 1976.
Wayne married his high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Roxi) Ramseier, on May 24, 1980. Following marriage Wayne worked at Jensen Siding, where he met many special friends. In 1991, Wayne started his own siding company, VanDenHeuvel Siding & Construction, which he ran for 30+ years until he recently retired. He showed pride in his work and valued each one of his customers. Wayne and Roxi enjoyed camping together and weekend softball games. Wayne and Roxi had two daughters, Cheyenne and Cody. Over the years Wayne enjoyed coaching their sport teams and taking summer vacations. He taught his girls many life lessons, but most of all to be strong women and put everything you have into everything you do.
Wayne loved the outdoors and enjoyed many hunting trips out West with family, camping at Bear Paw Resort in Birchwood, WI, trap shooting, snowmobiling, bowling, golfing, playing baseball and playing cribbage. He also enjoyed weekly cards with special friends. He spent several hours fishing with close friends. He also enjoyed being on the Cadott Citizen’s State Bank Board.
He spent a lot of time in his woods with his son-in-law, Adam, and grandsons, Logan and Dylan. They rode ATVs, hunted and shared many hunting stories about big bucks. His grandsons will always remember Grandpa as an avid fisherman and will be proud to carry on his love for hunting, fishing and making sure they pack enough candy to get through the hunt.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Roxi; two children, Cheyenne (Adam) Bohlinger, Portage, WI, and Cody VanDenHeuvel, Boston, MA; and two very special grandchildren, Logan and Dylan Bohlinger, Portage, WI. He is also survived by his loving family: mother, Ruth VanDenHeuvel of Cadott; sister, Brenda (Gary) Schemenauer, Chippewa Falls, WI, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Howard VanDenHeuvel, and father-in-law, Lloyd Ramseier.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 215 E Seminary St, Cadott, WI, with Rev. Dr. Gary Paul officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the Church.
Interment will follow the service at Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, WI.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.
