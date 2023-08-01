Wendy Jean (Wik) Eckwright age 62, passed away peacefully on July 30 with her loved ones by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandma, and friend. She was born in Warwick RI on May 5, 1961, to James Wik Sr. and Barbara (Bramble) Wik. She married Steven Eckwright on September 7, 1989. Wendy completed her nursing degree and loved working in that field for over 30 years. She was also part of the Eleva First Responders for many years. Wendy loved traveling with her beloved husband, going to thrift sales, antiquing, adored her flower gardens, Halloween and supporting her community through the Lions Club. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandkids.
Wendy is survived by her husband Steven Eckwright; her 5 children, Brandi (Mike) Wolf of Strum, Sara Eckwright of Eleva, Amy (Jimmy) Mikolon of Cameron, Steven (Jodi) Eckwright of Foster, Peggy (Rob) Gibson of Eau Claire; and 11 grandkids; siblings Cheryl Dancause of NH, Robin (Mark) Crossley of RI, Tracy (Lionel) Motta of RI, Al (Deb) Brantner of Eleva, Teri (Dorin) Knudtson of Eleva, Bruce (Flo) Brantner of Eleva, Mike (Karrie) Brantner of Strum, Roger (Sue) Brantner of Eleva, In-Laws Mary Eckwright of Eau Claire, Terry (Deb) Eckwright of Rock Falls, Theresa (Merlin) Yarrington of MS, Cindy (Joe) LaLonde of Milwaukee, Jeff (Kathy) Eckwright of Augusta, Lori Eckwright of Strum, David Eckwright of Colfax, and Chris (Brent) Cagle of Rock Falls. Also, her long-time best friend Deb Brian of Strum.