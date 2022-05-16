Wendy Hastings

Wendy Ann Hastings, age 62, of Menomonie, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones after a courageous year-long battle with cancer.
She was born October 6th, 1959, to John and Adrienne (Elstad) Evan. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1978 and attended UW-Stout and UW-River Falls later receiving her master’s degree in education while playing tennis. Wendy married Jeff Hastings on June 11th, 1983.
Wendy had the gift of bringing a smile to anyone’s face. She touched many lives through coaching, teaching, and in more ways than we will ever know. Wendy had a contagious laugh and left behind a wake of love and positivity. Wendy taught at St. Josephs and Menomonie Middle School (health and physical education) for 34 years. During that time, she coached tennis for over 35 years and had over 400 dual meet wins along with numerous state qualifiers.
Wendy is survived by her husband, Jeff; children Tyler (Jennifer), Cory and Lexi; grandchildren Treyson and Barrett. She is also survived by her parents; siblings Cheryl (Tom) Johnson and Brian (Becky) Evan; mother-in-law Jan Hastings, and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law Ron Hastings.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Menomonie High School Gymnasium with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be a visitation prior to the service time from 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. at the high school. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life at Dean and Sues.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for a dedication at the Menomonie High School Tennis Courts. Donations can be made by Venmo (@jeff_hastings1) or at Westconsin Credit Union to a memorial account under Jeff Hastings-6565.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.