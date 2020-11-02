Wendy Sue Weber passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2020, leaving us all with heavy hearts and mountains of memories. Her sudden and untimely death came as a shock as she had many more laughs to share.
Wendy was born on December 7th, 1970 to Dan and Kathy Werner in Menomonie, WI. After graduating from Menomonie High School in 1989, Wendy attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout earning a degree in Graphics Art Management. Upon graduation, she has been employed as an Account Manager for RR Donnelley.
In 1997, Wendy was first blessed by the birth of her daughter Kendall, and ten years later proud to welcome her son Keenan. She married the love of her life, Dale Weber on September 18, 2020 and was excited to welcome her new sons, Bryce, Chayce, and Pyrce.
Wendy had an unparalleled zest for life and a magnetic personality that brought people so much joy. She made every day a celebration whether it was her crazy April Fools jokes, creative Halloween costumes, outrageous hats or white elephant gifts. Wendy’s sparkling personality instantly lit up any room and you could always follow the trail of infectious laughter to find her. Wendy loved camping, snowmobiling, country music, karaoke (even if she didn’t know the words), dancing and sharing the world’s best potatoes — mashed, scalloped and cheesy!
Wendy had the most compassionate spirit, giving of her time and talents to help anyone in need. Her ultimate act of love was the gift of life to others through organ donation.
Wendy is survived by her husband Dale; proudest accomplishments, children Kendall and Keenan Clausen; three step-sons Bryce (special friend Kaley Walker); Chayce; Pyrce (special friend Hannah Henning); parents Dan and Kathy Werner; her favorite sister, but we’re not sure which one, Susan (Tim) Sausen and Amy (Rob) Storsveen; nieces Shelby (Dave) Courtis and Sarah Sausen; nephew Dillon Storsveen and her beloved dog Rocky. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, the large and loving Weber family, and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents Clarence and Lucille Werner and Odell and Margaret (Peggy) Stevens; sisters-in-law Cheryl and Nancy Weber; brother-in-law Rodney Price; and nephew Nathan Bauer.
Public visitation will be on Saturday, November 7th from 1:00pm-4:00pm at Town of Dunn Town Hall, Downsville. A private service will be held prior to visitation and posted to the Olson Funeral Home (Menomonie) Facebook page.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com