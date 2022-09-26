Wesley Allen Chase, age 89, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022, in Eau Claire, WI. Born in Eau Claire, WI, to Orrin and Edna Chase on January 24, 1933.

Wes was proceeded in death by his wife of 66 years, JoAnn Myers-Chase, 2/4/1936 — 11/12/2020.

