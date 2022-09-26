Wesley Allen Chase, age 89, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022, in Eau Claire, WI. Born in Eau Claire, WI, to Orrin and Edna Chase on January 24, 1933.
Wes was proceeded in death by his wife of 66 years, JoAnn Myers-Chase, 2/4/1936 — 11/12/2020.
Wes and JoAnn had two children, Kim A. Chase (Susan) of Eau Claire, WI, and Kathy J. Johnson (Gary) of Eau Claire, WI. Two grandchildren, Luke A. Chase (Cassandra) of Cedar Falls, WI, and Sara M. Chase-Enderle (Jason) of Park Fall, WI. Three great-grandchildren, Elias, Cora and Eleanore of Cedar Falls.
Before getting married in 1954, Wes joined the Air Force and was stationed for a time in Japan during the Korean War. He was proud to be a veteran. He worked in the Sheet Metal Trade for 40+ years. He loved the Lord, and knew his Bible very well. When family and friends stopped by, Bible scriptures often entered into the conversation. Before and after retirement he enjoyed fishing and hunting, partridge hunting being his all time favorite. As a young man Wes played the guitar in a country music band, The Chippewa Valley Ramblers. This talent carried over to playing Gospel music at church with his son.
A joint Memorial Service will be held for both Wes and JoAnn on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Church located at 310 W Polk Ave., Eau Claire, WI. Visitation from 5-6 p.m., service at 6 p.m. followed by a time for fellowship in the lower level of the church.
Justin Carter, Lead Minister at Cornerstone Christian Church, will officiate the service. Please address any questions to Kathy @ 715-834-6406 or Susan @ 715-894-4498.
To plant a tree in memory of Wesley Chase as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.