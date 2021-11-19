Wesley G. Danovsky, age 92, of Boyceville, WI died Tuesday November 16, 2021 at the Pioneer Home and Rehab Center in Prairie Farm, WI.
Wes was born December 16, 1928 in the Twp. of New Haven, Dunn CO. WI to George and Vera (Hanko) Danovsky.
He attended the Connorsville Grade School.
Wesley continued farming and on June 18, 1949 married Delphine Johnson at West Akers Lutheran Church. Retiring from farming in 1976, he later spent two summers working at Friday Canning Company in New Richmond, WI and 10 years at Sanna Dairies in Menomonie, WI.
He enjoyed raising horses and the many dogs he had over the years.
In January of 2007 they moved to Boyceville where he lived until his recent move to Prairie Farm.
Wesley is preceded in death by his parents, in laws, grandchildren Paula Mittlestadt and Amy Danovsky. Sisters Olga Kopas, Vera Hahn and Bessie Nelson. Brothers in law, Andy Kopas, Clarence Hahn and Kenny Nelson.
Wesley is survived his wife Delphine Danovsky. Children Sandy (Mike) Mittlestadt, Eileen (Dean) Stokke, Gloria Solberg and Paul (Peggy) Danovsky.
7 Grandchildren Kris (Scott) Stuart, Brian (Shelbie) Mittlestadt, Jennifer (Travis) Nordby, Brad (Megan) Stokke, Carrie (Cory) Green, Tracy Danovsky (Keith Kubala) and Joel (Jen) Danovsky.
11 Great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and 5 step great grandchildren.
He is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held Monday November 22, 2021 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Boyceville, WI with Reverend Vicky Strupp officiating. Interment of cremains will be in the New Haven Cemetery Twp. New Haven, Dunn CO. WI. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 9 to 11. The Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City is assisting the family.
