Wesley Wieland

Wesley John Wieland, 57, son of Charlotte and LeVerne Wieland, passed away on Monday, June 10th, 2019 in Rochester, MN. He was born in Eau Claire, WI, spent most of his youth in the Chippewa Valley area, and graduated from Memorial High School.
As a young man, Wes was an avid reader, loved to ride motorcycles, run, play basketball, and high jump for MHS. He held the school’s high jump record for several years. After graduating high school in 1980, he worked for the family businesses, Ideal Carpet Cleaning and Charlotte’s Berry Farm until he enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1982.
As a USMC Motor Transportation Specialist, he served at 29 Palms in California and in Okinawa, Japan. After a 4 year USMC commitment, he separated from the Service and returned to school at Chippewa Valley Technical Collage where he studied automation engineering technology and IT networking.
After earning his degree, he was hired at Cray Research and subsequently worked for Hutchinson Technology, TTM Technologies and John Deere of Waterloo, Ohio. In addition to his career, he enjoyed farming, tending bee hives, blogging, building and fixing computers, writing computer code, hunting, fishing, camping and motorcycling. He especially loved his time with grandchildren.
Wes, in true Marine spirit, spent his last six years fighting multiple myeloma. His positive attitude and dedication in the effort earned him 2 years past his life expectancy. He ultimately passed from weakness due to treatments and complications brought on by pneumonia.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charlotte and LaVerne Wieland and is survived by his wife Oxana, daughters Ashley and Yulia, brother Edward, nephews Thomas, Calvin, Owen and Miles, grandsons Wesley, Wade, and Daveed, and his Marine Corps family.
A celebration of life will be held at the Water Street American Legion in Eau Claire, WI on June 22 from 3pm-5pm. All family and friends that would like to share in the celebration are welcome to join in and partake. Please bring your fond memories, photos of him to share, and your smiles ... that is what he wanted.