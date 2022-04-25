Weston Lowell Nelson of Strum, WI, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. He was born October 1, 1926, at the family home in Lookout, an unincorporated community in the township of Dover, in Buffalo County, WI; son of Irvin and Clara (Olson) Nelson.
Wes graduated from Gilmanton High School and was drafted into the United States Army in 1945. After the war, Wes worked different jobs, including lumber-jacking, bartending, the Eleva Feed Mill, owning his own service station, started a garbage hauling business, and worked for the Buffalo County Hwy. Department, until he found his niche as a car salesman. He worked for Gunderson Chevrolet in Pleasantville in the early 1950s, moving with them to Osseo, WI, selling for the Gunderson Family until his retirement in the mid 1990s. Wes loved being around people, making him a natural salesman and earning him yearly membership to the Legion of Leaders and The Honor Truck Club. If there were a Hall of Fame for car salesmen, he would have been a first-round inductee.
On June 10, 1950, he married his love Jean Samuelson. Together, they raised their eight children and made their home in the warm community of Strum.
Weston loved sports. His competitive nature and natural abilities helped him excel at those he participated in. He played for the Strum Merchants during the Golden Age of Baseball, where he was a player that could play all positions, but starred in centerfield. He loved watching high school sports, especially if his children or nephews were playing. The Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers games were never missed. After baseball, he learned the game of golf, enjoyed that immensely and played until age caught up to him. He was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, always helping the church in ways that he was comfortable with, such as maintenance projects or over seeing the food pantry that is housed there. He enjoyed working in his yard and was always pleased when someone commented how nice it was. Most of all, Wes loved his family and friends, spending time with them visiting and reminiscing about the old days.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; his children, Claudia (David) Sather of Wabasha, MN, Kent (Karen) Nelson of Strum, WI, Matthew (Ronnette) Nelson of Strum, WI, Bradley (Lisa) Nelson of Sheboygan Falls, WI, Roderick (Gena) Nelson of Sheboygan, WI, Melissa (Joe) Dirker of Howard’s Grove, WI, and Melinda (Chad) Schultz of Onalaska, WI; daughter-in-law, Sharon Nelson of Osseo; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nancy Nelson; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Kim Nelson; infant son, Kelly Nelson; beloved grandfather, Oscar Olson; siblings, Jerald (Esther) Nelson, Avis (Frank) Gilman, Emerald (Vernon) Berg, Cyrus (Eunice) Nelson, Donald (Murcile) Nelson, and Richard Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum, WI, with Rev. Valerian Ahles officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church on Tuesday. Burial with military honors will be at West Beef River Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Weston’s name.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Eleva, WI, is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.