Nancy T. Whaley, age 73, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Nancy was born on November 22, 1948, in New York, NY, to John and Grace O’Donnell. She married Joseph Whaley Sr. on May 2, 1971, in Jersey City, NJ. After living in Bayonne, NJ, and Fountain City, CO, they settled in Wisconsin to raise their seven children.
Nancy was an LPN who enjoyed private duty nursing because it gave her a personal connection with the person she was caring for. She had a great sense of humor and loved to dance, and if she didn’t think anyone could hear her, she also liked to sing. Her favorite hobbies were crocheting and taking care of her beloved animals. She had a soft spot in her heart for all her animals, but she especially loved her parakeets and watching the birds outside.
Nancy was an amazing, loving, caring, patient and compassionate wife, mother, and friend. She would always be the first to make sacrifices to make sure her family and friends were cared for. She loved being surrounded by the generations of children and grandchildren, especially at Christmas time.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Grace; and her four siblings, Raymond, Jack, Arlene, Carol; her husband, Joseph; and her grandchildren, Jason and Erica. She is survived by her seven children: Darren (Sheila), Darby (Stacy), Michel (Bill) Payne, Jennifer (Eric) Grau, Joseph (Stacy), Carole (Steve), and Katrina (Robbie). Nancy is also survived by her 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Nancy’s Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 6, 2022, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Family will gather at 3:15 with public visitation beginning at 4:00 and a service at 5:00. A light meal will be served following the service at VFW Post 7232 at 2900 W Folsom St., Eau Claire.