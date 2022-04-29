Wilbert A. Statz of Eau Claire, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System – Luther Campus.
Wilbert was born on May 31, 1935 the son of the late Wolfgang and the late Elizabeth (nee Dohm) Statz. He was the fifteenth of fifteen children (he is the one who broke the tie). Wilbert married Linda Flug on December 28, 1963 at St. Charles in Chippewa Falls.
Wilbert started working as a home builder with his father and brothers. In 1958 he started Wilbert Statz Home Builders and built many homes in the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls area. Throughout the years he and his brother Gilbert were able to build several subdivisions together on the south side of Eau Claire, and to this day their subdivisions are some of the nicest in Eau Claire. He also built a subdivision on the north side of Eau Claire with his brother Bill.
Wilbert was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed his cabin on Lake Holcombe with his family and friends. He was a very big Brewers, Packers, Bucks and Badger fan, when they were playing you did not interrupt. He always said even when they were losing big there was still a chance for them, he never gave up.
Wilbert was a member of Immaculate Conception for 58 years, and also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Wilbert was a person that never gave up on what he was doing, whether it was building a home, fishing or hunting. This really showed in October of 1997. After his fall he showed his strong will when thing did not look good. He proved the doctors and all of the books wrong, and was able to live another 24 good years. He was admired by all who knew him and will be missed by family and friends.
Wilbert is survived by his wife Linda of 58 years, Children: Joe (Sandra) Statz of Eau Claire, Jeff (Carmen) Statz of Eau Claire and Julie (Mark) Danda of Foley, Minnesota; grandchildren: Douglas Statz of Orlando, FL, Ryan Statz of Eau Claire, Kyle Danda of Pierre, SD, Meagan Danda of Foley, MN and Kelsey Danda of Foley, MN; Brothers, Vince and Ralph.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Elizabeth, Martha, Mary Angeline, Ann, Joanne and Jeanette; brothers: Louis, George, John, Gilbert and Bill.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Hospital and St. Croix Hospice for everything they did. We would also like to thank all of our family, friends and the staff at Mayo Hospital for everything they did back in 1997 to help him get another 24 years with us. We are forever grateful. Thank you to Marybeth Clark from Mayo Hospital for everything she did back in 1997 and over the last 24 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701. A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 5:30 p.m. to conclude the evening. The visitation will continue on Monday, at the church, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will take place immediately following the service at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immaculate Conception Church, McDonald High School, Regis High School or a charity of your choice are appreciated.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701 are assisting the family with arrangements.