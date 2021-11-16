Wilbert T. “Willie” Vetch, age 64, passed away on Tuesday November 9, 2021 at Mayo Health Care in Eau Claire after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 9, 1957 in Bowdle, South Dakota to Paul Anton and Katherine Magdelena (Malsam) Vetch.
He is survived by wife Patricia (Bauer) Vetch, daughter Laura (Jiani) Peters of Minneapolis, MN, son Scot (Amber) Vetch of Chippewa Falls, WI and granddaughters; Maya, Olivia, Audrey and grandson August Wilbert. Also survived by siblings: Jan, Joyce, Jeanette, Kathy, Jim, John, Paul, Mary, Richard, Paulette, Michelle and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and brother Thomas and sister Judy.
Willie grew up in Hosmer, South Dakota and graduated from high school in 1975. He graduated from Univ. of South Dakota in Springfield in 1981. Willie married Patricia Bauer on May 21, 1983 in Harmon, IL. He was branch manager for United Refrigeration for 40 years. Willie enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, cooking and doing projects for family and friends. Most of all he enjoyed being “Papa Willie” for his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching them grow and explore along with their hugs and kisses.
The family wishes to thank Mayo Oncology Dept in Eau Claire, especially Dr. Burns, Dr. Wilson and the many wonderful nurses and staff that helped Willie with his treatments and care.
Visitation will be at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Home in Altoona, WI on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 4 to 7pm. Rosary will be at 7 pm. A short visitation will be Saturday December 4 at 10:30am at St. Olaf’s Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St., Eau Claire, WI with the funeral mass beginning at 11:30am. Following the services, a lunch will be served at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial funds will be used to sponsor Hunter’s Safety.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.