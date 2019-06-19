Wilbur (Bill) Eugene Martinson was born on August 28, 1933 in Wheeler, Wisconsin to Arthur Martinson and Vera (Zeman) Martinson. Bill graduated from Colfax High School in Colfax, Wisconsin. On July 20th 1957 he was married to Charlene Fecteau and was later widowed. They had two daughters, Gail Wise and Karen Johnson. On June 2, 1969 he was married to Joyce Snyder. They had 2 children, Dolley Bird and Chet Martinson. Bill served in the military and specialized in field artillery and paratrooper for 3 years.
Bill loved to spend time with his family by watching football and westerns show. He also loved to go hunting, fishing and going to the casino.
Bill is survived by his wife Joyce Martinson, daughters Karen (Bob) Johnson of Spring Green Wisconsin, Gail Wise of Monroe Wisconsin, siblings Sherily, Ethel, Gloria, Richard, five grandchildren Priscilla Mondeau (Dave), Shawn Bird, Joanna Simon, Nicole Bird and Troy Bird, six great-grandchildren Brandon Mondeau, Jarred Mondeau, Dalton Mondeau, Kenton Mondeau, Dolley Simon, and Raymond Simon. Bill is survived by many nieces, nephews and other dear friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Vera Martinson, first wife Charlene Fecteau, his siblings Orville, Kethen, Helane, Arthur Jr., Gorge, Velma, Bob, and his children Dolley Bird and Chet Martinson.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Colfax Luthern Church in Colfax Wisconsin with Pastor Les Walck officiating. Lunch will be served after the service.