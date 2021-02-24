Wilbur John Vogler, 78, was born on Aug. 7, 1942 to Alice and Frank Vogler in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He passed away Feb. 18, 2021.
Wilbur lived in Eau Claire most of his life. He worked for the railroad for a few years. He worked on the Tiffany Bottoms Line and then moved on to work at Uniroyal, retiring after 27 years, the last three of those spent in Indiana. After returning to the Eau Claire area he was employed at Silver Springs working in the warehouse. He retired a second time after working there for 17 years to care for his wife. He was a wonderful husband to his loving wife Vicky for almost 52 years and the best father a daughter could ever hope to have. He was also an outstanding grandfather who enjoyed every minute he spent with his three grandchildren and he adored his new great-granddaughter Ruth. He was a brother who was funny, kind and loving, maybe a little stubborn. He was an uncle that made all the nieces and nephews laugh and feel loved. He was also a man that had lifelong friends which he cherished deeply. Although we have had to say good-bye for now, not a day will pass in which he will not be in our thoughts. We will think of him often and smile.
“Up North” will be much different without him; however, we will all still sit by the fire have a few drinks, tell stories, and share memories. We know we will see a part of him there, no matter where we look a memory will pop up and we will smile. So many wonderful memories to share.
He proudly served his country as a Marine achieving the rank of Corporal. He was overseas for the Cuban missile crisis and served as an MP. Later he became life member of the V.F.W. post 305 serving the post as J.R and Senior Vice Commander and then on to Commander. Always proud to serve. Semper-Fi – Always Faithful.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Vogler (Chad Bluem); his three grandchildren, Tanner (Kayla), Fallyn Vogler and Emma Vogler; great-granddaughter, Ruth Leu Vogler; sister, Judy (Bill) Snow; three brothers, Frank (Betty) Vogler, John (Linda) Vogler and Marvin (Julie) Vogler; sister-in-law, Sharron Vogler; brother-in-law, Roger (Lavonne) Turk; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria (Vicky) Vogler in 2019; brother, Bernard (Bernie) Vogler; mother and father, Frank and Alice Vogler; mother and father-in-law, Elmer and Doris Turk; sister-in-law, Karen Swords; brother-in-law, Robert (Bob) Turk; and nephews, Todd Sly and Jacob Vogler.
I would like to thank everyone that would just “stop by” to visit and make sure he was doing alright. He enjoyed the company greatly. The Western Wednesdays (as I called them) he spent with his brothers Marvin and John brought much happiness. The morning coffee trips out with Jack Stai and Denny Peterson always lifted his spirts. The prepared home cooked meals Linda and Julie would drop off were greatly appreciated and gladly eaten. The lunch dates at the house with his grandchildren brought him joy. The card games and domino matches with family and friends made him feel loved. To all those whom he connected with on “The Facebook” (his words not mine), thank you for helping him feel a little less lonely without my mom.
He did not want a traditional funeral so we will be having walk through celebration of life at the V.F.W. 305 1300 Starr Ave. on March 11 from 2 to 8 p.m. Please follow Covid guidelines and precautions.