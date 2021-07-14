Wilfred “Bill” Handel, Jr
March 7, 1929 – January 30, 2021
Fort Meyers, FL/Eau Claire, WI/Lake Holcombe, WI
Bill Handel passed suddenly on January 30, 2021. He was fortunate to have lived independently to the end of his life. He knew it was a blessing and appreciated it every day.
Bill was born on March 7, 1929, the oldest child of Wilfred and Bernadine (Mackesey) Handel. He graduated from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa in 1950 and after graduation enlisted in the Air Force where he attended Officer Candidate School. Bill served in the Air Force until 1971 retiring as a Lieutenant-Colonel. In the Air Force, he met his wife Joan (Cox) who was an intelligence officer in the 10th Air Division. They were married on May 15, 1955. After retiring from the Air Force, Bill worked at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, serving as Director of Information Services.
He is survived by his nephews, Ken (Ann) McCormick and Bill (Marlo) McCormick both of New Berlin, WI along with many cousins and friends.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his sister and brother-in-law JoAnne and Kenneth McCormick of Madison, WI, his brother and sister-in-law David and Carol (Niederriter) Handel of O’Fallon, IL, and his nephew, Christopher Handel also of O’Fallon, IL.
Bill and his family would like to thank the staff and his friends at Cypress Cove for helping keep his independence. Because of COVID, a private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Myers, is entrusted with final care.