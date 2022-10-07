Wilford O. “Andy” Anderson, 94, of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022.
He was born August 22, 1928, in Forest City, IA, to Selmer and Tilda (Wooge) Anderson.
Andy served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1947 until his honorable discharge in 1950.
In 1950, he married the love of his life, Helen Sofia Bjork, in Chippewa Falls, WI. They resided in Chippewa, where he built their family home. This was where they raised their kids and Andy lived until his passing.
Andy loved being outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He enjoyed taking care of his home, mowing the lawn, and building and fixing everything himself. Over the years, he built a cabin and a road on his land up north, which gave the whole family many years of happy memories.
For many years, Andy drove a cement mixer for American Materials, pouring concrete for roads, bridges, and many buildings. He also drove a commercial/city bus for several years and was very proud of his safety record and all the miles he had driven
Andy is survived by his sons, Gary (Colleen) Anderson of Phoenix, AZ, and Terry (Donna) Anderson of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Chris Anderson of St. Paul, MN, Heather Merigan of Phoenix, AZ, Dawn (Mike) Mataczynski of Blaine, MN, Nolen Anderson of Phoenix, AZ, and Lindsey Lynn of Menominee, WI; great-grandchildren, Cole Merigan and Audra Mataczynski; and sister-in-law, Nancy Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, in 2013; son, Jeff; sisters, Ruby Grunseth, Charlotte Nessa, Martha Belknap; and brothers, Hubert and Sanford Anderson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12th, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, with Military Honors provided by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Visitation will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Irvine Park & Zoo in Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
