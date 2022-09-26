Wilhelmina Alice Erb, age 72, of Mondovi passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire.
She was born the oldest of 7 children to late Leslie “Burr” and Esther (Oesau) Yarrington.
Wilhelmina Alice Erb, age 72, of Mondovi passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire.
She was born the oldest of 7 children to late Leslie “Burr” and Esther (Oesau) Yarrington.
Wilhelmina attended Mondovi Schools up until her sophomore year, then attended and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School.
She was a longtime employee at the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi as a devoted Certified Nursing Assistant, a career that spanned over 30 years.
In recent years, Wilhelmina would spend time volunteering at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi with the quilting club and the Ladies circle.
It will long be known that Wilhelmina was the perfect example of how to “love.” Her greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was tirelessly giving and selfless of her time and talents, even from childhood. She was a true joy to her family, friends and community.
Wilhelmina will be sadly missed by her children, Chad (Amy) Erb, Jinnean (John) Connell, Jason (Jerrin) Erb and Jon (Jessica) Erb; 19 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; longtime companion, Steve Anderson, and his children, Colter (Sara) Anderson, Chance Anderson, Jasmine (Hunter) Foldendahl and Steele (Alexandria) Anderson; siblings, Alvin (Elaine) Yarrington, Arnold Yarrington, Karen (Michael) Dahlby, Allen Yarrington, Merlin Yarrington and Gail (Robert) Dewitz; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Wihelmina was preceded in death by her parents, Burr and Esther.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi, with Rev. Carl Ames, interim Pastor, officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi and again on Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service.
Please share a memory of Wilhelmina or express your word of comfort for her family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.