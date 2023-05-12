Willa Rognholt

Willa Marie Rognholt, 87, passed away on February 2, 2023 after a 5 year battle with Lewy Body dementia. She was born on August 12, 1935 on the farm in Bennet Valley. She was the third of seven children born to John and Elsie (Bielefeldt) Rognholt. Willa attended Gilmanton Schools and graduated with the class of 1954.
After graduation Willa held several jobs. She worked at LaDuke Insurance and Linton Insurance finally taking a position with the City of Eau Claire where she worked until her retirement in 2002. Willa was an accountant and took pride in the fact that her books always balanced.
Willa loved to travel and often told of the 23 trips she took with friends and family all over the United States. She filled many photo albums with memories. She sang for many years with the Valley Gospel Choir and volunteered as an usher at the State Theater only retiring when they switched to a computer based system.
Willa is survived by sisters Donna Jahnke, Mondovi Judy Buntz(Ron) of Chippewa Falls, Sandra McIvor(Bruce) of Menomonie and brother Neil Rognnolt(Donna) of San Antonio TX She is also survived by nieces and nephews Linda Larson, Mel Jahnke, Brian Rognholt, Craig Rognholt, Troy Rognholt, Tricia Zweifelhofer, Traci Quick, Gwen Johnson, Duane Buntz, Dawn Bohl, Mark Buntz Marcia Buntz, Eric Buntz, Bonnie Smith, Gail McIvor, Jody Koga, Darren McIvor, Lloyd Mc Ivor, LaDonna Dudley, Mary Maierhofer, Monica Farrow Roghnolt She will also be missed by her friend, Marge Ball whom she spent many hours walking with at Heritage.
Willa is preceded in death by her parents, John and Elsie Rognholt, and brothers Jon Rognholt( Rosie) and Gary Rognholt (Darlene)
The family would like to especially thank Heritage Memory care and St Croix Hospice for their care and compassion during her final days.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi with Gary Preston officiating. A luncheon will follow at Buzz’s Bar and Grill, 152 S. Eau Claire St, Mondovi, WI 54755. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
