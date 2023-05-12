Rognholt, Willa_Photo.jpg

Willa Rognholt

Willa Marie Rognholt, 87, passed away on February 2, 2023 after a 5 year battle with Lewy Body dementia. She was born on August 12, 1935 on the farm in Bennet Valley. She was the third of seven children born to John and Elsie (Bielefeldt) Rognholt. Willa attended Gilmanton Schools and graduated with the class of 1954.

