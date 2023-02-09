Willa Marie Rognholt, 87, passed away on February 2, 2023 after a 5 year battle with Lewy Body dementia. She was born on August 12, 1935 on the farm in Bennet Valley. She was the third of seven children born to John and Elsie (Bielefeldt) Rognholt. Willa attended Gilmanton Schools and graduated with the class of 1954.

After graduation Willa held several jobs. She worked at LaDuke Insurance and Linton Insurance finally taking a position with the City of Eau Claire where she worked until her retirement in 2002. Willa was an accountant and took pride in the fact that her books always balanced.

To plant a tree in memory of Willa Rognholt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you