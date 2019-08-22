BLACK EARTH, WI — Willard V. “Bill” Maik, 86, died as a result of heart and renal failure at Milestone Senior Living Center on Aug. 19, 2019. Bill was born Oct. 8, 1932, to Erhardt and Sophie (Knudtson) Maik on the Maik Farm in Seymour Township, Eau Claire County, Wis. He married Elmira A. Tumm on Sept. 13, 1952. Bill and Myra enjoyed a long and happy marriage of 65 years until her death in July 2018.
Bill left Fall Creek High School before graduation to operate the family farm and, in a bold decision, left Fall Creek, Wis. for an opportunity to manage the Patrons Mercantile feed mill in Black Earth in 1962. He moved the family to Black Earth where he spent the rest of his life as an active community member, including 13 years on the village board, one of the founders of the Black Earth EMS, the Black Earth Community Club and the Black Earth Businessmen’s Golf League. He had a keen interest in sound investing and was a member of Tri-Quad, a group of a dozen local community members devoted to learning more about strategic money investment. He also spent many years as a council member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Black Earth, most notably when the “new” church was built in the mid-1960’s.
After working nine years as manager of the feed mill in Black Earth, Bill went to Cole Chemical Supply/Con Agra in their Madison office and retired as Wisconsin Sales Manager 25 years later.
Besides his family, his pride and joy was his perfectly manicured lawn on Center Street. Friends, relatives and neighbors often said — you’ll never find a weed in Bill’s lawn! He also enjoyed many up- north fishing trips, was a long-time Badgers basketball and football season ticket holder and watched the Brewers every chance he got. Being of German and Norwegian heritage, Bill was handy with a lefse stick and attended many German Fest events in Milwaukee with his wife Myra and in-laws.
Bill and Myra raised three daughters and is survived by Judy (Jon) Urness of Black Earth, Jane (Phil) Schultz of Black Earth and Christy (friend, Tom Helleckson) of Cross Plains; and two grandchildren, Adrian (Kristin) Maier of Black Earth and Britta Urness of Lansing, Mich. In addition, Bill has one great-grandson, Taylor (friend, Kaitlin Ring) Maier. He is further survived by a brother, Ray (Phyllis) Maik of Brooklyn Center, Minn.; and sisters, Delores (Milton) Kuehn of Fall Creek, Wis. and Janice (John) Kaeding of Fall Creek, Wis. Other survivors include in-laws, Joyce Wathke, Lorraine and Eric Kromrey, Mary Tumm, Hazel Tumm and Vivian Tumm; plus many nephews, nieces and godchildren.
A funeral service will be held at VERMONT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9886 Vermont Church Road, Black Earth, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Barry Hoerz presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held at Vermont Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Vermont Lutheran Church Legacy Fund are encouraged.
The family wishes to especially note and thank the staff at Milestone Senior Living Center in Cross Plains for their exceptional care provided to Bill.
